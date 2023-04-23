Wanaparthy: Bhagwanth Yadav says Youth urged to join Nirudyoga rally on April 25

Wanaparthy : Wanaparthy district BJP unit is gearing up to make successful the unemployment march being organised by the BJP district wing of Mahabubnagar on April 25.

Pebbair BJP rural mandal president Bhagwanth Yadav on Saturday said that after the martyrdom of 1,400 youths, Telangana statehood was achieved with the goal of securing water, funds and jobs for the Telangana people.

However, though it had been 9 years since the new state came into being, unemployment problem was lingering on, with around two lakh vacancies yet to be filled. Adding to the woes of the unemployed, the recent paper leakage case with regard to TSPSC recruitment showed how honest the government was in meeting the aspirations of the unemployed youth.

Yadav called upon the youth in Pebberu mandal to take part in the unemployment march in Mahabubnagar on 25th of this month in large numbers and make it a grand success.