Wanaparthy: Collector Ashish Sangwan holds surprise visits

Wanaparthy: District Collector Ashish Sangwan made a surprise inspection of the Kadukntlaprimary health center on Thursday. He examined the records, inspected the facilities and interacted with the patients about the treatment at the PHC. Later, he visited the KantiVelugucentre in Kadukuntla village, and spoke to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on this occasion, he noted that the district has been successfully implementing the KantiVeluguprogramme. He asked the medical and health staff to ensure that the set targets were reached in time. As part of his tour, the Collector also checked the progress of the Mana Ooru –Mana Badiprogrammeat the government school. He also visited to the library, and the oil palm nurseryrun under NREGS. DPO Suresh, DNHO Ravi Shankar, and other officials accompanied the Collector.