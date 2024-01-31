Wanaparthy: Collector inspects disputed lands

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar inspected the lands that have been in dispute for years in Gopal Dinne village of Veepanagandla mandal on Tuesday.

As part of his visit, he inspected Gopaladinne and Rangavaram villages during which he interacted with farmers about the land issue.

The Collector was accompanied by RDO Padmavati, Tehsildar Veepanagandla, revenue officials and farmers.