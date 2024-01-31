Live
- New adventure Park comes up at GL Puram
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
Just In
Wanaparthy: Collector inspects disputed lands
Highlights
District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar inspected the lands that have been in dispute for years in Gopal Dinne village of Veepanagandla mandal on Tuesday.
Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar inspected the lands that have been in dispute for years in Gopal Dinne village of Veepanagandla mandal on Tuesday.
As part of his visit, he inspected Gopaladinne and Rangavaram villages during which he interacted with farmers about the land issue.
The Collector was accompanied by RDO Padmavati, Tehsildar Veepanagandla, revenue officials and farmers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS