  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Wanaparthy: Collector inspects disputed lands

Wanaparthy: Collector inspects disputed lands
x
Highlights

District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar inspected the lands that have been in dispute for years in Gopal Dinne village of Veepanagandla mandal on Tuesday.

Wanaparthy: District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar inspected the lands that have been in dispute for years in Gopal Dinne village of Veepanagandla mandal on Tuesday.

As part of his visit, he inspected Gopaladinne and Rangavaram villages during which he interacted with farmers about the land issue.

The Collector was accompanied by RDO Padmavati, Tehsildar Veepanagandla, revenue officials and farmers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X