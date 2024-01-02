Wanaparthy: Demand for probe into vendors’ harassment

Wanaparthy: Municipal chairman Gattu Yadav is alleged to have extracted money from small-time businessmen for allowing them to resume their activities at Rajiv Gandhi Square in Wanaparthy. They were forcibly evicted from the place 9 months ago. A few days ago, he was learnt to have asked them to resume their business from the same place. He allegedly collected Rs 50,000 from each of them.

When the Congress party leaders came to know about this, all the councilors belonging to the party visited Rajiv Gandhi Square and made enquiries. The businessmen said that they were not provided any receipts for their payments to Gattu Yadav. The councilors demanded a probe and also a permanent complex for the petty businessmen in the town.

Wanaparthy constituency Congress coordinator Lakkakula Satish, Wanaparthytown Congress president ChirlaChander,councilors B VenkateshwarluChirla, Satyam Vibhudi, Narayana, Lakshmi Ravi Yadav,Jayasudha, Madhu Goud,former Councilor Krishna Babu, Youth Congress district social media convener Chandramouli and others were present.