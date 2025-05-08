Live
- Karimnagar salutes Army for delivering justice to Pahalgam victims
- Wanaparthy: DMHO seizes 2 first-aid centres in raid
- Rs 4.86 cr contributed to Armed Forces Flag Day fund
- CBI chief Sood gets one-year extension
- Court sentences accused to life imprisonment
- PM cancels Europe tour
- Simulating Multiple Hostile Scenarios…Mock drills held across country
- Civil defence mock drills held in Hyderabad
- Surveillance stepped up to ensure security of defence establishments
- Over 200 flights cancelled, 18 airports shut
Wanaparthy: DMHO seizes 2 first-aid centres in raid
Highlights
Wanaparthy: Some first-aid centres are found to be providing treatments beyond their permitted scope in Pebbair and Srirangapur mandals. RMPs and PMPs...
Wanaparthy: Some first-aid centres are found to be providing treatments beyond their permitted scope in Pebbair and Srirangapur mandals. RMPs and PMPs who are supposed to offer only basic medical aid, are found administering treatments akin to those given by MBBS doctors.
Previously, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Srinivasulu had conducted awareness programmes, stressing that such practitioners must limit themselves to first-aid only.
However, despite his warnings, RMPs and PMPs continue to treat patients like qualified MBBS doctors. Acting on orders from the DMHO inspections were conducted, and two such first-aid centres were seized. DEMO Ravikumar, MPHEO Ashok, MPHO Narsing Rao, KM Madhukar participated in the inspection.
Next Story