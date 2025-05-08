Wanaparthy: DMHO seizes 2 first-aid centres in raid

Wanaparthy: Some first-aid centres are found to be providing treatments beyond their permitted scope in Pebbair and Srirangapur mandals. RMPs and PMPs who are supposed to offer only basic medical aid, are found administering treatments akin to those given by MBBS doctors.

Previously, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Srinivasulu had conducted awareness programmes, stressing that such practitioners must limit themselves to first-aid only.

However, despite his warnings, RMPs and PMPs continue to treat patients like qualified MBBS doctors. Acting on orders from the DMHO inspections were conducted, and two such first-aid centres were seized. DEMO Ravikumar, MPHEO Ashok, MPHO Narsing Rao, KM Madhukar participated in the inspection.