Wanaparthy: HMTV calendar released

Wanaparthy: The New Year calendar published by HMTV was released by Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday at his camp office in Wanaparthy.

While speaking on the occasion, the Agriculture Minister congratulated the HMTV management and its reporting and editorial staff for projecting the voices of the people and brining the burning issues in society to the notice of the government enabling them to take various policy decisions and resolving the public issues through various government initiatives.

The Minister wished the HMTV and its management to continue to voice the social issues through its channel and alert the government and the public at large.

HMTV Wanaparthy reporter Nagesh along with others took part in the Calendar inauguration programme.