Wanaparthy: Sarala Sagar's Saifan automatic gates open after 11 years

Wanaparthy: For the first time in 11 years, Saifan gates of Sarala Sagar reservoir in Shankarampet village of Madanapuram mandal in the district were opened, releasing 1,089 cusecs of water to downstream areas, giving hope for the farmers of 42,000 acres of ayacut under the reservoir.



The incessant rains battered the entire district of Wanaparthy for the past four to five days have filled Sarala Sagar reservoir up to its brim. Due to this, the automatic Saifan pressure gates have opened letting the water to flow downstream.

Sarala Sagar reservoir in the district is unique and the second reservoir in the world that was constructed with Saifan automatic crust gate opening technology, where the gates will automatically open with air pressure once the water level reaches to a fixed level.

Raja Rameshwar Rao of Wanaparthy Samsthanam under Nizam government has started the reservoir construction in 1947 with an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh and it was completed in 1959. The then Governor of Nizam government inaugurated the reservoir. For the first time, in 1959 water was released for irrigation purpose by Narsing Rao, the then Irrigation Minister of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Ever since then, Sarala Sagar had been fulfilling irrigation needs of farmers under Madanapur and surrounding mandals. However, last year when the reservoir was filled up with water from Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation canal, the dam developed cracks and breached causing inundation of thousands of acres of land. After which, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy visited the dam and discussed the issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and restored the dam with a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Now with the continuous rains, once again Sarala Sagar project has gained its glory and with three Hood and one Prime Saifan automatic gates opened, water is flowing downstream.

People and tourists from nearby villages and towns are visiting the dam to witness the beauty of the historic dam in Wanaparthy district.