Wanaparthy SP calls youth to stay away from bad habits

Wanaparthy: District SP Giri Dhar Rao IPS advised students to stay away from bad habits and strive for excellence. He DC suggested reading books about great personalities and choosing good friends.

Key points:

- Stay away from bad habits

- Read inspiring books

- Choose good friends

- Develop discipline and physical activity habits

- Persevere through obstacles

- Follow road safety rules

- Report substance abuse and cybercrime incidents

- Stay focused and happy

Speaking at the Polytechnic College in Wanaparthy, he emphasized the importance of discipline, physical activity, and perseverance in overcoming obstacles.

"Set goals and work towards them. Don't get discouraged by failures or low marks. Stay happy and focused," he said.

SP Rao also highlighted the need to follow road safety rules and avoid substance abuse. He encouraged students to report any illegal activities or cybercrime incidents to the police.

The program was attended by Principal Jagan Naik, Mechanical HOD Shyam Rao, faculty members, and 500 students.