Wanaparthy targets to plant 47.69 lakh saplings during Haritha Haram 6th phase

Wanaparthy: The district administration set a target of planting 47.69 lakh saplings across the district during the 6th phase of Haritha Haram (HH). District Collector Sheik Yasmin Basha held a review meeting with the officials of forest and other departments on the implementation of HH 6th phase in the district at revenue development office here on Tuesday.



Disclosing this at the review meeting, the Collector said as per this target, instructions were given to all departments to work in coordination with each other and achieve the target by end of July month. With 60 per cent of plantation already completed, the remaining 40 per cent plantation would be completed by end of July, she stated.

She ordered the departments, which already started plantation drive from the beginning, to complete their target by the end of July, while those departments, which were given their targets recently were allowed to complete by August 15th.

Village secretaries in villages, mandal development officials at mandal level, and revenue division officials at division level were told to identify land for plantation. In addition to plantation along the highways, open places, office and school premises, the officials were also instructed to provide plants to each household so that the people can plant the saplings in their own gardens and along the borders of agriculture fields.