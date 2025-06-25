Wanted: Action against illegal bike taxis by Rapido, Ola, Uber

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has urged the state government to terminate the illegal running of Rapido, Ola and Uber ride-hailing apps that allow motorbikes to be operated as bike taxis.

The Workers’ Union expressed deep concern over the continued illegal operations of bike taxis in Telangana by Rapido, Ola, and Uber, despite clear rules prohibiting such activities.

TGPWU founder president Shaik Salauddin said that the Transport Department remains firm in its stance that two-wheelers with white number plates (personal use vehicles) cannot be used for commercial purposes.

However, these companies are openly violating this rule by allowing private vehicles to operate as bike taxis on their platforms, misleading poor drivers and endangering public safety.

Salauddin said these illegal operations are a threat to public safety. “The use of private (white-board) 2-wheelers for commercial purposes is not only a clear violation of transport regulations but also poses significant risks. Passenger Safety - Unregulated bike taxi services lack proper verification and insurance, putting passengers at risk. The traffic violations - unlicensed commercial activity disrupts traffic management and road safety and loss of revenue - the state government is losing substantial revenue from commercial registration fees, taxes, and permits,” said Salauddin.

TGPWU strongly condemns these companies for prioritizing profits over legal compliance and public welfare.

The Workers’ Union explained that these companies continue to collect hefty commissions, while poor, unemployed youth are being misled into thinking bike taxi operations are legal. When caught by enforcement authorities, it is the drivers who face penalties, pushing them further into poverty and economic distress, pointed out the union members.

TGPWU emphasized that targeting poor drivers is unjust. The real culprits are the companies promoting illegal operations.

TGPWU calls for the immediate actions and asked for an urgent intervention by the Telangana Transport Minister and department to clarify and enforce the law, with strict penalties on companies like Rapido, Ola, and Uber if they continue allowing private (white plate) vehicles to operate on their platforms, and an immediate halt to illegal bike taxi operations in Telangana.

Additionally, for the protection for misled drivers, offering them alternative legal livelihood options instead of fines and multiple state governments have issued public notifications banning such illegal bike taxi operations — Telangana must follow suit with strict enforcement.

“We stand with the poor workers but firmly oppose illegal operations that compromise safety, legality, and state revenue. We urge the government to act swiftly before this illegality grows further.

Companies cannot be allowed to exploit legal loopholes while poor drivers bear the consequences,” said Salauddin.