Warabandi system wilting crops in Khammam

Khammam: The crops falling under Somavaram Minor ayacut are wilting due atrocious Warabandi system of distribution of water to the fields in the district.

Hoping good returns, the farmers started cultivation of maize and paddy with enthusiasm in Yasangi season this year. But their expectancies were dashed because of the implementation of the system of Warabandi ( rotational water supply to a fixed schedule).

Rythu Sangam district secretary Bonthu Ram Babu said 50 farmers suffered huge losses due to the decision of the officials to implement the Warabandi system" under the Somavaramu ayacut.

The Somavaram ayacut is under the left canal of the NSP project, he added. The government implemented the system on December 15 in 2022 and the same system has been continuing to date.

He said, every year it has been implementing the system, but this year the farmers started acreage of paddy and maize under the ayacut.

He said the Somavaram ayacut under the canal is around 7 km. Due to implementing the system water could reach upto only 4 kms.

The fields under the remaining 3 km canal were damaged due to lack of sufficient water, he said. The crops have dried up and are not of any use, he added.

He appealed to the government to put aside the system and save their fields.

Rao demanded that NSP Engineers relax the system of Warabandi and protect the farmers from incurring huge losses.

A tenant farmer Tata Rama Rao informed that he cultivated maize on a rented field and spent Rs 60,000. The entire crop dried up due to lack of water and he lost all his investment. He sought compensation from the government.

Speaking on the issue, Chief Engineer Shanker Naik said that the system has been in place for the last many years. However, the Irrigation department is observing the situation and planning to give relaxation to give relief to farmers, he added.

He said the farmers who are using more water under the system are also obstructing the flow of the water and it is not reaching to the end canal. Under the canal around 2,000 acres are being cultivated, CE informed.

Assistant Engineer (AE) Hari Krishna informed, due to canal repair the water did not go to the end of the canal. Under the system of Warabandi, the government gives sufficient water as per schedule, he added.