Warangal Admin in mission mode to contain Covid-19

Warangal: Amid fear of coronavirus (Covid-19) spreading to community-level, the Urban district administration has intensified search for those attended the Tablighi Jamaat's event in Nizamuddin, Delhi, and those who socialised with them back home in the city.



Virtually, the trio-- Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder and Greater Warangal Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy-- has been on the roads crisscrossing the city to supervise the medical and sanitation teams' efforts. Since it was found that a whopping 26 coronavirus positive cases are from the erstwhile Warangal district, majority of them from the city, the authorities have been on high alert.

Alone in the Greater Warangal, the authorities pressed 450 teams into service to carry a door-to-door survey covering nearly 45,000 households to identify the persons who attended the Nizamuddin event and their primary contacts.

In all, the authorities have so far found 152 primary contacts of the coronavirus-affected and admitted them for quarantine in Ananta Laxmi Ayurvedic Medical College and Harita Kakatiya Hotel. It may be recalled here that all those 26 persons who have been tested positive for Covid-19 were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. According to the authorities, the blood samples of the 152 primary contacts have been sent for examination.

This apart, the administration has been cleaning the colonies by spraying sodium hypochlorite so that to keep the surroundings free from contamination.

The Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said that they have formed teams to ensure the supply of vegetables and other essential commodities to all the households, so that to avoid denizens venturing out. "Efforts are on to supply essentials to 41,783 households residing in 67 colonies in the city," he said.