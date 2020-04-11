Warangal: Anganwadis get sanitisers, masks

Warangal: The role of the Anganwadi workers has come in for a lot of praise of late especially since the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao had tweeted extolling the efforts of an Anganwadi teacher distributing take home ration (THR) to a beneficiary in times of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic lockdown. Recognising the efforts of Anganwadi workers, the Women Development and Child Welfare has provided sanitisers, masks and handkerchiefs to them.



Launching the distribution of this protective gear at Katrapally under Shayampet mandal on Friday, Warangal Rural Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gandra Jyothy commended the Anganwadi teachers and helpers for their active role in the government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. "The Anganwadis, who are part of Village-level Corona Nirmulana Gramasthayi Committees, are doing a yeoman service to the society by participating in the door to door survey aimed at finding links of foreign-returned and Tablighi Jamaat attendees," Jyothy said. She also reminded the role of Anganwadis in bringing awareness about hygienic practices such as hand wash and social distancing.

The ZP chief also said that cases of coronavirus positive have come down significantly due to the efforts of district administration. She said that government was taking all possible measures to protect the poor, including migrant workers, by distributing ration and cash.

District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah told the Anganwadi workers to take precautions as they were engaged in distributing THR to children,

pregnant women and lactating mothers and as well as actively participating in the Covid-19 related response activities.