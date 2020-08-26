Warangal: Anti-graft bodies recommend 'Guinness Book' for corrupt babu

Warangal: Keesara Tahsildar Balaraju Nagaraju, who was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore, is on the cusp of creating a weird record that could earn him a name in the Guinness Book of World Records.



In what is termed as a bizarre development, the Youth for Anti-Corruption (YAC), Hyderabad, and Warangal-based JWALA, Anti-Corruption Organisation, jointly, urged the Guinness World Records management for the creation of a new category of record "Largest bribe received by an individual government employee (single attempt)".

Referring to the Keesara Tahsildar Balaraju Nagaraju, who was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.10 crore in cash as a bribe in return for a favour to a realtor, the two non-profit organisations - YAC and Jwala - suggested the Guinness World Records management to recognize it as the largest bribe.

It may be recalled here that the ACB sleuths trapped Nagaraju who sought bribe to settle the matter of a dispute over 28 acres situated at Rampally Dayara under Keesara mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district on August 14.

YAC Founder Rajendra Palnati and Jwala Founder Sunkari Prashanth said that there was a need for building a culture of zero tolerance against corruption. "Undoubtedly, this is the biggest ever catch," the duo claimed.

Speaking to The Hans India, Sunkari Prashanth said, "We have received a call from the authorities of the Guinness Records that our application would be examined."

Though the authorities had reportedly agreed that it was a huge sum of bribe, they had never come across such a claim for categorizing it as a record.