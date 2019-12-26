Warangal: Battery thieves held by CCS and Hanamkonda Police

Warangal: In a joint operation, the CCS and Hanamkonda Police on Thursday arrested two thieves and recovered 15 batteries used in heavy vehicles.



The accused were identified as K Raju and B Saraiah, residing at Nayeem Nagar in Hanamkonda. The duo belongs to Khammam district.

CCS Inspector L Ramesh Kumar told the media persons that the accused are related to each other and have been running scrap business in the city.

The accused were habituated to liquor and other bad habits. They started stealing batteries to make easy money.





He said that the accused targeted parked heavy vehicles on the highway and used to remove their batteries. They stole as many as 15 batteries from the heavy vehicles in Hanamkonda, Subedari and Kakatiya University (KU) police station limits, in the last three days.

Based on a tip-off, the Hanamkonda Police conducted vehicles checking at Peddammagadda and they caught the duo traveling in an auto trolley along with stolen batteries.

When police were taken in custody and interrogation, they confessed to his crime.