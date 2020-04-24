Warangal: Congress slams Arnab for his remarks against Sonia Gandhi

Hanamkonda: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy on Thursday approached the Hanamkonda Police to register a case against anchor Arnab Goswami for spreading misinformation and making untoward comments against AICC President Sonia Gandhi through his Republic TV channel.

Speaking to media persons, Reddy said that Arnab Goswami's remarks against Sonia Gandhi during a debate on Republic TV related to the Palghar lynching incident was uncalled-for and deplorable. It may be mentioned here that Arnab Goswami had

reportedly said, "Would Sonia Gandhi have been quiet if Muslim preachers or Christian saints had been killed instead of Hindu sants."

Reddy said that how Arnab would claim himself as a journalist when he cannot respect a woman. The politicos, who were behind Arnab, need to be felt ashamed of them, he added. He appealed to people to teach a lesson to Arnab for not respecting women. Senior leaders Katla Srinivas Rao, EV Srinivas Rao and Bathini Srinivas Rao were among others present.

In Khammam

Indian Youth Congress leader Pratap Rudra Battula on Thursday lodged a complaint with One Town police against Republic TV editor in chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly making derogatory statements against AICC President Sonia Gandhi.

In his complaint, the IYC leader stated that Goswami has made defamatory remarks during a television show, which he recently hosted on an incident where two Hindu Sadhus and their driver were lynched at Gadchinchale village, Palghar district, Maharashtra. He demanded that serious action must be taken against the editor of the television channel.