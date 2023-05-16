Warangal: GWMC performing well, says Mayor Gundu Sudharani

Warangal : The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has performed well in the last two years. In fact, it achieved more than the expectations, Mayor Gundu Sudharani said, speaking at the general body meeting here on Monday.

“The civic body had proposed 4,270 works with an outlay of Rs 895 crore in the last couple of years. These works include Pattana Pragathi, Smart City Mission, and special developmental funds from the State Government. Of which, 60 per cent of the works were completed and the rest were in various stages. We have taken up developmental works in all 66 Divisions of the urban local body (ULB),” Sudharani said.

The Mayor said that they have been focusing on ensuring drinking water supply to the denizens daily. 90 per cent of the residents were receiving drinking water every day, she added. Rs 10 crore will be spent on addressing the leakages, replacing old pipelines etc, she said. The Mayor said that works to mitigate flooding problems in the city with an outlay of Rs 150 crore. As many as 33 nalahs are being desilted, she added. The Corporators greeted each other on completion of two years since they assumed office. MLC BaswarajSaraiah, deputy mayor Rizwan Shameem Masood, Warangal district collector and in-charge municipal commissioner P Pravinya and Corporators were among others present.