Warangal: ‘K Chandrasekhar Rao proved his critics wrong by turning agri lucrative’

Warangal : Telangana has established itself as an agriculture-based State due to the efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao. Speaking at the Farmers Day celebration as part of the decennial fete of Telangana Formation Day at several places in the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday, Errabelli said that no other ruler in the history had worked hard for the welfare of farmers as much as KCR.

“KCR proved his critics wrong by turning agriculture lucrative in Telangana where irrigation facilities were sparse. In addition to creating irrigation facilities, KCR also gave fillip to farming by implementing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free power supply, crop loan waiver and paddy procurement,” Errabelli said. KCR proved wrong those who raised the question of ‘What it would do if Telangana was granted separate statehood’, Errabelli said.

Speaking at the Enumamula agriculture market yard, the minister said that so far the State Government had spent Rs 57,801 crore for the Rythu Bandhu scheme and Rs 4,339 crore for Rythu Bima. The groundwater levels in the region have increased since the commissioning of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), he said. He advised farmers to go for paddy transplantation between June 15 and November 10 so as to save their crops from untimely rains.

Legislative Council deputy chairman Banda Prakash said that the State made rapid progress in fulfilling the aspirations of people, especially - Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and employment).

Warangal ZP chairperson Gandra Jyothy, MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Aroori Ramesh, Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath, Warangal district collector P Pravinya, Enumamula market yard chairperson Bhagyalaxmi and Ravinder Reddy of Chamber of Commerce were among others present.

In another development, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar took part in the Farmers Day celebrations at Kadipikonda Rythu Vedika. “Telangana was a drought-prone region before the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation. Now it has become the rice bowl of the country. The government ensured irrigation facilities to one crore acres in the last nine years, besides providing several welfare schemes for the farmers,” Vinay said. KUDA chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav was among others present.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi president and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Hanamkonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik participated in the celebrations at Rayagudem village under Dharmasagar mandal in Hanumakonda district. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao also joined the celebrations, later.