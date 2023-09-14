Warangal: KCR’s downfall will start from Warangal says A Revanth Reddy

Warangal : The State government has been trying to throttle the voice of the students who played a major role in the Telangana Movement, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said. Reddy extended his solidarity with the student JAC leaders’ protest against police attacks on them. “Kakatiya University (KU) was the epicenter of the Telangana Movement.

Incidentally, the suppression of KU students will trigger yet another revolt and that will end the autocratic rule of KCR,” Revanth said. It’s heinous that the police resorted to ‘third degree’ on students who raised pertinent questions related to irregularities in the varsity. It’s unfortunate that the university authorities and the police were playing to the tunes of ruling party leaders, TPCC chief alleged.

Later, Revanth also extended his solidarity with the protesting teachers working under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). Criticising the government for not fulfilling the justifiable demands of the teachers, Revanth said that the Congress will regularise their jobs if it was voted to power. Revanth accused KCR of promoting privatisation of the education sector.

Revanth expressed his unanimity with the leaders of MRPS and the Mahajana Socialist Party (MSP) who were staging relay hunger strike at the Ekasila Park, demanding categorisation of scheduled castes.

Later, the TPCC chief addressed the party cadres of Warangal Lok Sabha constituency at a private function hall. He urged the cadres to work like soldiers until they see the back of the BRS at the State and the BJP at the Centre. “On the surface, the BRS and the BJP appear like arch rivals; however, these parties have a clandestine understanding. Moreover, both the parties did nothing for the Telangana people in the last nine-and-a-half-year,” Revanth said.

KCR family is the only beneficiary in Telangana, Revanth said, accusing the BRS Government of pushing the surplus State into debt trap. Even though people trusted him twice, KCR forgot the very concept of separate Telangana agitation - ‘Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu’ (water, funds and employment), TPCC chief said.

KCR who failed to fulfill his election manifesto has mastered the art of hoodwinking people by coming up with new schemes; however, people lost their trust in the BRS, he added.

