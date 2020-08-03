Warangal: KMC's Coronavirus ward to start with 60 beds

Warangal: Efforts are on to utilise at least two floors of the super-speciality hospital coming up on the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) campus for setting up 60 beds to treat the Covid-19 patients.

In-charge Warangal Urban District Collector M Haritha, who reviewed the healthcare of the coronavirus victims being treated at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here on Monday, directed the officials to focus on providing beds and oxygen facility to the patients.

Referring to the complaints of mismanagement in the supply of meals to the coronavirus patients, the Collector told the officials to ensure hygienic food in accordance with the government's guidelines.

She told the officials to appoint a special officer to supervise the supply of food.

She instructed the contractor to ensure 10 KL oxygen in addition to the existing supply within three days.

The Collector expressed unhappiness over the non-installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the Covid-19 ward. The in-charge Collector told the officials to cancel the contract if the 22 CCTV cameras were not installed in a couple of days.

Referring to the unhygienic conditions in the MGMH, Haritha told the officials to issue a red notice to the sanitation agency.

MGMH In-charge Superintendent Dr K Nagarjuna Reddy and KMC Principal S Sandhya were among others present.