Warangal: Md Abu Bakkar for Delhi meet

Warangal: Md Abu Bakkar, the 36th division corporator of Greater Warangal, has been invited to speak at the two-day conference on National Consultation on Urban Governance organised by the Praja Foundation to be held in Delhi on January 22 and 23.

It may be mentioned here that the Praja Foundation, which undertook a nation-wide study on mapping the implementation of 74th Constitution Amendment Act, had interviewed and gathered in-depth information about urban governance structure from key stakeholders including elected representatives, government officials, civil society experts.

As part of its mapping, the Praja Foundation had organised a meeting in Warangal on November 28 in which Lok Satta Udyama Samstha State advisor Parcha Kodandarama Rao, INTACH Warangal chapter convenor M Panduranga Rao, Abu Bakkar and other noted personalities participated. Abu Bakkar is the only politician from across southern India to get invite from the Praja Foundation, it's learnt.

During the meeting held in Warangal, Abu Bakkar dwelt at length about the bottlenecks in the working of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). He also discussed about bringing in better service delivery and accountability.

Abu Bakkar made a point to sensitise the Corporators about their role and functions. Based on his experience and knowledge, the Praja Foundation had invited him to the conference to voice his views, it's learnt.