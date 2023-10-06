Warangal: MGMH gets MRI scanner

Warangal: The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) is to have a helium-free magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanning machine, the hospital superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar said. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said that the helium-free MRI scanning machines are cost effective and easy to maintain.

“The new machine provides 40 per cent better resolution compared to the old model scanning machines. The new machine which is embedded with artificial intelligence (AI) will come in handy for the doctors in diagnosing health problems much more effectively,” Dr Chandrasekhar said. The machine will also take less time to scan the body due to its field of view (FOV).

With a 70 centimeter wide bore, the MRI scanner makes it comfortable for the patients who feel claustrophobia. The machine also makes less noise than the traditional scanners, he added. The manufacturing company will take care of the machine for 10 years, he said. He said that the Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) has released Rs 10.60 crore for the machine. MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the machine on Friday, Dr Chandrasekhar said.