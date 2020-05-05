Warangal: Migrant workers hope to catch a train

Warangal: Hoping to catch a train to their hometowns, around 200 migrant workers engaged in stone crusher units and other industries in the neighbouring Karimnagar district reached Warangal on foot on Tuesday.

They hail from different parts of Rajasthan. They were of the hope that the government would arrange trains to send them off.

Meanwhile, the Urban district administration is gathering the information of stranded migrant workers, who were willing to go to their native places.

Warangal Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder and other senior officials held discussions in a meeting on Tuesday.

Although the State government had decided to operate special trains, the administration is yet to receive modalities of the process.

However, it's learnt that there should be at least 1,000 migrant workers for the authorities to arrange a special train. The officials are waiting for the outcome of the Tuesday's Cabinet meeting in Hyderabad.