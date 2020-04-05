Warangal: Minister Errabelli calls to follow lockdown earnestly

Warangal: With sudden spurt in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, it has become necessary for the people to follow the lockdown much more strictly, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Speaking to residents at Raiparthy mandal headquarters in Warangal Rural district on Saturday, he said that the State Government has taken all measures to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.



Appreciating people for cooperating with the government in the implementation of lockdown, the minister said that the fight against coronavirus would continue until the threat is subsided. "It's high time for the people to cooperate with the health, police and other departments who are working day and night to contain the spread of Covid-19. It's not time to attend religious or any other congregations," he said.

"It appeared that there was a drop in coronavirus cases until the blowout caused by those who attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Nizamuddin, Delhi. Unfortunately, those who attended the meeting didn't take proper precautionary measures and resulted in the spread of the malady," the Minister said, appealing to people to maintain social distancing. The Minister inaugurated spraying of sodium hypochlorite using drone.