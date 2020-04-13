Warangal: One primary contact tested positive

Warangal: After a few days of lull, the Warangal Urban district administration is back on toes with a primary contact of a coronavirus (Covid-19)-affected tested positive on Sunday. The person has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, immediately. With this, the number of Covid-19 positives has gone up to 24 in Warangal city.

Since 23 persons, who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, the authorities have identified 241 persons as their primary contacts. The authorities gave clean chit to 240 primary contacts after conducting Covid-19 tests. However, all of them will be under home quarantine till April 28.

Now, with one person found to be Covid-19 positive on Sunday, the administration has launched a fresh search for the people with whom he had socialised within last few days. What is alarming is that this person who belongs to thickly-populated Mandi Bazar area had attended mass prayers at a masjid recently, it's learnt.

Meanwhile, the Telemedicine Service being offered by the district administration from April 8 has so far provided medical advice to 218 persons. According to Warangal Urban DM&HO Dr K Lalitha Devi, needy persons from other districts were utilising the telemedicine services offered by them. She said that needy persons can avail the telemedicine services by calling on 79939 69104 or 79951 18405. Those who wanted to avail the services - video or WhatsApp - can call on 93924 69344.