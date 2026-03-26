Warangal Polytechnic set for grand Platinum Jubilee event on March 29

Hanumakonda: Marking 70 years since its establishment, the Government Polytechnic College in Warangal was set to host its Platinum Jubilee celebrations in a grand manner on March 29, Alumni Association President E.V. Srinivasa Rao said on Wednesday.

Addressing a media conference held at the college premises, Rao stated that the celebrations were being organised as a major reunion, bringing together alumni from the 1955 batch to the present. He said the event would serve as a memorable occasion for former students and would be celebrated in a festive spirit.

He noted that many students who studied at the institution had gone on to occupy prestigious positions both in India and abroad, enhancing the reputation of the college. He also pointed out that construction of the new college building was progressing rapidly, and the existing campus, which held deep emotional value for alumni, might not be available in the next five years.

In this context, Rao urged former students to utilise the opportunity to revisit the campus and relive their academic journey, friendships, and experiences. He added that the celebrations aimed not only to strengthen the bond among alumni but also to inspire and guide future generations of students.

A large number of alumni from across the state, as well as from various parts of the country and abroad, were expected to attend the event. Rao appealed to all former students to participate and contribute to making the celebrations a grand success.