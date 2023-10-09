Warangal: SC beneficiaries receive land ownership papers

Warangal: In a passionate speech, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his efforts in helping the Dalit community. “KCR is the only CM in the country who gave a helping hand to the Dalits,”said Errabelli.

The speech followed the distribution event of the ownership papers to 33 beneficiaries of the Scheduled Caste community in Thorrur on Sunday. All the beneficiaries got 75 yards each.

In his address to the gathering, Errabelli remarked that Telangana is the only place where Dalits were getting their due. “KCR changed the life of Dalits which no other leader in the 75-year independent India could do,” Errabelli said. KCR Government has always followed the footsteps of B R Ambedkar’s ideals, Errabelli said, appealing to the SCs to support the BRS in the next elections.

Inaugurating the Gram Panchayat building at Venkatapur under Thorrurmandal, the minister said that the BRS Government has been focusing on ensuring proper infrastructure in all the villages. “The government has earmarked Rs 21 crore for the development of Venkatapur,” Errabelli said.

Speaking on the occasion, he added, “I haven’t seen a chief minister like KCR in my four-decade political life. KCR has answers to all the problems faced by the people. The welfare schemes rolled out by KCR reflect his concern towards the poor people.”

“KCR who led the Telangana Movement successfully continued to show his mark in the administration,” he said. “It’s no exaggeration to say that Telangana has become a beacon for the other States in the country in the implementation of welfare and developmental programmes,” he continued his passionate address.

The minister said that remarked that every household in the State is benefiting from at least one scheme of the KCR Government, be it Aasara pension, RythuBandhu, Kalyanalaxmi/Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kits etc.

In another development, the minister inspected the public meeting venue at Thorrur where IT, MA&UD MinisterK T Rama Rao is scheduled to address a gathering on Monday.