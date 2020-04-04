Warangal: Shine Educational Institutions Chairman distributed ration to poor families
Warangal: In a gesture, Shine Educational Institutions Chairman Mugala Kumar Yadav and Director Dr Venu Yadav distributed one month ration to 100 poor families here on Friday.
The Chairman said that it's time for the people to show generosity towards the working class whose livelihood was hit due to coronavirus lockdown.
Subedari Inspector Ch Ajay was present.
