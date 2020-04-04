 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Warangal: Shine Educational Institutions Chairman distributed ration to poor families

Warangal: Shine Educational Institutions Chairman distributed ration to poor familiesShine Educational Institutions Chairman Mugala Kumar Yadav and Director Dr Venu Yadav distributing ration to a woman in Warangal on Friday. Subedari Inspector Ch Ajay also seen
Highlights

In a gesture, Shine Educational Institutions Chairman Mugala Kumar Yadav and Director Dr Venu Yadav distributed one month ration to 100 poor families...

Warangal: In a gesture, Shine Educational Institutions Chairman Mugala Kumar Yadav and Director Dr Venu Yadav distributed one month ration to 100 poor families here on Friday.

The Chairman said that it's time for the people to show generosity towards the working class whose livelihood was hit due to coronavirus lockdown.

Subedari Inspector Ch Ajay was present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories