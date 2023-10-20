Warangal: Students get feel of space tech

Warangal: The SR University (SRU) students’ industrial visit to the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a key constituent of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Thursday was a productive one, the SRU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg said. It certainly is a remarkable and educational experience, exposing students to the latest advancements in remote sensing and satellite technology, he said.

The students were given an introductory session by Dr. Jaya Saxena, Head of SPID, TEOG, NRSC. It gave a comprehensive overview of NRSC’s pivotal role in advancing Earth observation technology and its significant contributions to various domains, including agriculture, disaster management, and environmental monitoring.

The highlight of the visit was an extensive tour of the facility, where students had the unique opportunity to witness state-of-the-art satellite ground stations, data processing centers, and satellite integration areas. This hands-on experience provided students with valuable insights into the intricate processes involved in acquiring, processing, and analyzing satellite data.

During the visit, students engaged in interactive sessions with experts who shared their vast knowledge and experiences in developing and operating remote sensing satellites. This direct interaction allowed the students to gain a deeper understanding of the practical applications of remote sensing technology.

“We are delighted to have hosted the students from SR University at our Outreach Facility,” said Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director of NRSC. “It is our endeavor to inspire and nurture the next generation of space scientists and technologists. We hope that this visit has provided them with valuable knowledge and motivation to pursue careers in the field of space technology and remote sensing.”