Warangal: TRS aspirants cry foul

Warangal: It has become a huge headache for the TRS leadership with the aspirants, who didn't secure tickets to contest in the elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), expressing their displeasure openly.

The other day it was Darshan Singh, who climbed a cell tower and threatened to jump off it if he was not given a ticket. On Thursday, it was the turn of Tummala Shobharani, who aspired for the B-Form to contest 58th division. Armed with a petrol bottle, Shobharani climbed an under-construction building and threatened to end her life if she was not allowed to contest from the TRS.

Claiming that she was with the party and had participated in the statehood movement, Shobharani said that she deserves a ticket. "I vigorously participated in the Telangana agitation, and still I face police cases. Ignoring me is injustice," she said.

She alleged that some leaders demanded Rs 50 lakh in cash to give B-form. Meanwhile, rumour mills were busy that some leaders demanded anywhere from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh from the aspirants in order to get B-forms. Referring to the unhappiness among the cadres, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that they have to compromise to do justice to all the communities.

Those aspirants, who didn't get tickets, will be accommodated in other party posts, he added.

On the other hand, TRS leadership was making an all out effort to woo the rebels.