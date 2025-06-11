Warangal walks away with plum posts in PCC rejig

Warangal: Barring a huge disappointment to the Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, who is expecting the working president post, the revamp of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) appears to be a productive one for the erstwhile Warangal district.

Beginning with the NSUI, Naini Rajender Reddy has been associated with the Congress for nearly four decades. Thrice, he was denied a ticket for various reasons. However, his loyalty finally paid off in 2023 when he was elected from the Warangal West constituency. Naini faced nothing short of a tempest when the BRS was in power for a decade. He held the Congress cadre together after taking over as the DCC chief following the resignation of Donthi Madhava Reddy (Narsampet MLA) ahead of the 2014 general elections.

Naini was rewarded with the TPCC Vice-President post along with four others –Basavaraju Saraiah, Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy, Lakavath Dhanvanthi, and Namindla Srinivas.

Saraiah worked as a minister in the Congress Government from 2010 to 2014. Later, he joined the BRS and became an MLC. He rejoined the Congress after the party came to power. Jhansi Reddy, who settled in the US, intended to contest as the Palakurthi MLA; however, she fielded her daughter-in-law, Yashaswini, doubting her citizenship issue. Dhanvanthi worked as the Warangal Zilla Parishad chairperson. Namindla Srinivas, who expected the Wardhannapet ticket, had to concede it to former IPS K R Nagaraju. The leadership, which recognised his services to the party, rewarded him with the vice-president post.

The other four, who got TPCC general secretary posts, are… Kathi Venkata Swamy, Boddireddy Prabhakar Reddy, E V Srinivas Rao, and Duddilla Srinivas. Kathi Venkata Swamy, who contested from Narsampet in 2014, lost to Congress rebel Donthi Madhava Reddy. Boddireddy Prabhakar Reddy is a senior who has been with the party since his student days. E V Srinivas Rao, a BC leader, is also loyal to the party. He is known as the follower of Naini Rajender Reddy. Duddilla Srinivas is a brother of Minister Sridhar Babu and a loyal congressman.

Meanwhile, Mahabubabad MP P Balaram Naik appears to be the frontrunner for the post of TPCC working president post.