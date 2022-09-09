Warden of pvt school flees after sexually assaulting seven minors in Hyd

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident reported from Sri Chaitanya school in Hyderabad, a warden has allegedly sexually assaulted seven minor boys.

The incident took place under Himayatnagar police station limits. The warden used to sleep alongside the victims and touched them inappropriately while they slept.

The accused was identified as 32-year-old Krishna who was a native of Bhadrachalam. The parents who came to know of the incident raised the issue with the management. Krishna was fired by the authorities immediately.

The police registered a case under the POCSO Act, and is searching for him in Bhadrachalam suspecting he might have returned home after committing the offence.