Warning of heavy rain lashing Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak districts today

Begumpet: Heavy rain is very likely to occur on June 1 at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts, the IMD bulletin warned on Monday. On June 2 there will be heavy rain in Warangal Urban & Rural districts and Jangaon districts.

The rain is being attributed to an upper air trough running from east MP to Vidarbha across Chattisgarh. Besides, the trough from southern parts of east UP to Vidarbha has become less marked. The bulletin said t he cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood has become less marked.

The bulletin also warned of thunderstorms with lightning to occur at isolated places in all Telangana districts on Tuesday.

On June 3 thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal,Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulug, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal Rurauand Urban, Jangaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Karimnagar and Nagarkurnool districts, the warning stated.