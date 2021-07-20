Water Board Issues Red Alert: Himayat Sagar Gates to open anytime after 4.00 P.M

Today, the Water Board has issued a red alert, the reason being the water level has touched about 1762.75 feet and the gates would be opened if the level goes up to 1,763 feet. The reservoir, on Tuesday, it recorded 1,762.80 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet.



The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Dana Kishore stated that, the gates of Himayat sagar would be opened anytime after 4 pm.

When it comes to the reservoir capacity, it is about 2.97 TMC and by Tuesday morning, the water level has stood at 2.753 TMC. Rains have been lashing the city and due to the Himayat sagar surrounding areas have been affected, this has resulted in the heavy inflows into the Himayat Sagar. Revenue department has got all the updates, regarding the water levels, from the water board officials.

HMWSSB stated that, to relocate the people in the downstream areas, it has requested assistance from the revenue department, Greater Hyderabad Corporation and the Police.