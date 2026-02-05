Water Board pushes integrated planning for fast-growing corridors

As part of efforts to ensure timely execution and future readiness of major infrastructure works, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Wednesday inspected several ongoing water supply and sewerage projects, including Godavari Phase 2 & 3, AMRUT 2.0 STP works, and the Neopolis integrated drinking water supply project.

The inspection began at Khanapur, where the MD reviewed the construction progress of the water treatment plant (WTP) being built under the Godavari Phase 2 and Phase 3 projects.

He examined the quality and pace of works and interacted with engineers regarding timelines and operational readiness. During his visit to the Neopolis project area, Ashok Reddy held discussions with senior officials of HMDA regarding land allocation for key infrastructure components such as the balancing reservoir, pumping station, and WTP, which are critical for comprehensive drinking water supply to the rapidly developing Neopolis region.

He stressed that decisions on land allocation should be taken keeping future water demand and long term service requirements in mind. The MD asked HMDA officials to submit detailed information, including levels and layouts of drinking water pipelines and sewerage lines already developed in the Neopolis area, to Water Board for better integration and planning.

Water Board is constructing two reservoirs of 2.5 million litres capacity each to meet drinking water needs in the Neopolis region.

Ashok Reddy reviewed, which areas could be supplied water through gravity from these reservoirs and suggested exploring the feasibility of constructing the reservoirs in a multi level (two floor) structure, considering the high land value in the area. He directed officials to conduct a technical feasibility study to assess this option so that remaining land can be utilised for future requirements

Later, the MD inspected the four MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) under construction at Bulkapur Nala in Janwada, which is part of Jalmandali’s initiative to prevent sewage from entering the twin reservoirs.

He reviewed the progress of the primary treatment unit (PTU) and enquired about the STP’s catchment areas. Ashok Reddy instructed officials to prepare a detailed plan for the construction of sewer trunk mains to divert sewage from surrounding villages to the STP.

He emphasised the need for close coordination with HMDA, Irrigation and HYDRA authorities to ensure smooth execution of sewerage infrastructure works.

The inspection was attended by HMDA Metropolitan Joint Commissioner (Sub-Urban) Upendra Reddy, Water Board Project Director TV Sridhar, General Managers, senior HMDA officials, representatives of construction agencies, and site engineers. The visit underscored Water Board's focus on strengthening drinking water and sewerage infrastructure in fast growing urban corridors while ensuring sustainable planning for future needs.