Water school launched at Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with the Yacht Club of Hyderabad launched a Water school at Durgam Cheruvu in Madhapur.

Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar inaugurated the yachting activities as part of the Water School on Sunday. Kayaking and sail boats were started in lake.

According to HMDA, Water school expertise of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad in training and producing over 100 state and national medals. For the city, the Durgam Cheruvu that will serve as a nursery for future Asian and Olympic champions apart from serving as a hub for all Water sports. A large part of the coaching with be undertaken by homegrown National and State Champions. Water school proposes to be a sophisticated training centre for a recreational sportsperson and will serve as a nursery to teach the basics after which the sailors selected can aim for National and then Asian and Olympic participation," said HMDA official

The Durgam Cheruvu lake is perfectly location of Hyderabad and Water school expects a large turnout for all sports on offer especially Sailing and Windsurfing for the younger and Kayaking and Stand-up Paddling for those a bit senior.

Water school also plans to run water based Corporate Leadership and Team Building and bonding programs and revive the famous Kayakathan and Hydrathon events that had taken the city by storm in the past. Soon the school will be include a windsurfing, stand-up padding and allied water sports.