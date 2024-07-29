Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

Hyderabad: The water supply will be interrupted in many places in the city for 24 hours, that is, from July 30 to 31, due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) at Patancheruvu.

According to HMWSSB officials, the Manjira phase-1 pipeline, which supplies drinking water to Hyderabad, is undergoing junction works at the value zone in Patancheruvu. These works will be done for 24 hours, from 6 am on July 30 to 6 am on July 31. Due to this, there will be no water supply, and the areas include BHEL Township, HCU, Patancheruvu Industrial Area, RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Lingampally, and Chandanagar.