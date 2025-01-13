  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

Water supply to be interrupted in many areas
x
Highlights

The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city and there will be low-pressure supply in some places for 24 hours from January 13, 6 am.

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city and there will be low-pressure supply in some places for 24 hours from January 13, 6 am.

According to the officials, major leaks have occurred at several places in the 1,500 mm dia PSC pumping main from Kalabgur to Hydernagar within the Manjira Project Phase-2, which supplies drinking water to the city. So Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will take up repair works.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick