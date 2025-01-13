Water supply to be interrupted in many areas

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city and there will be low-pressure supply in some places for 24 hours from January 13, 6 am.

According to the officials, major leaks have occurred at several places in the 1,500 mm dia PSC pumping main from Kalabgur to Hydernagar within the Manjira Project Phase-2, which supplies drinking water to the city. So Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will take up repair works.