Live
- Advocate Prasuna new DLSA member
- MLA Yennam unveils Hans india calendar
- Rythu Bharosa soon after Sankranti festival says Uttam Kumar Reddy
- PURE EV expands footprint in state
- Get Munneru retaining wall ready by July 15 says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy
- Priyanka Gandhi’s birthday celebrated
- Swami Vivekananda lauded as eternal inspiration to youth
- ‘Sannapureddy’ in race for BJP chief post
- Take steps to reopen SKIT under JNTU
- CM reaches Naravaripalle on a 4-day visit
Just In
Water supply to be interrupted in many areas
Highlights
The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city and there will be low-pressure supply in some places for 24 hours from January 13, 6 am.
Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city and there will be low-pressure supply in some places for 24 hours from January 13, 6 am.
According to the officials, major leaks have occurred at several places in the 1,500 mm dia PSC pumping main from Kalabgur to Hydernagar within the Manjira Project Phase-2, which supplies drinking water to the city. So Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will take up repair works.
Next Story