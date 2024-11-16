We accept CM Revanth’s dare to sleep in homes near Musi: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said that his party is taking on the challenge of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who asked those opposing the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP) to spend a day in the Musi adjacent areas.

Addressing the media on Friday, he said, “CM Revanth, we are accepting your challenge. Tomorrow, we will go and sleep there. We are ready to sleep in that area for three months if necessary. We will eat along with the people in their homes and sleep in the homes of the poor”.

The TS BJP chief said that earlier former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced making Musi water like coconut water but failed to deliver on the same. “CM Revanth Reddy is now making similar promises. However, he had done nothing except demolish the houses of the poor and provoke farmers in Nalgonda under the pretext of a Music rejuvenation project,” he alleged. Kishan Reddy said that the Congress party is spreading false campaigns in Maharashtra while failing to implement the guarantees and assurances given to the people of Telangana. They falsely claim that six guarantees have been implemented in Telangana, that the state is green, provides excellent governance, and that all people are happy, which is all based on misleading campaigning, he said.

“While Rahul Gandhi praises the governments of Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh as paradises during the Maharashtra election campaign, Revanth Reddy echoes similar sentiments. However, people are facing numerous difficulties in Congress-ruled states. Leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi have undertaken yatras in Telangana and made various promises. But, once in power, they have delivered only empty promises,” the Union Minister noted.