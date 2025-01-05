We all have to protect & promote Telugu: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy emphasized that it was the responsibility of all to protect the Telugu language and added that the movement to protect it should start from people’s homes. He was the chief guest at the 12th biennial conference of the World Telugu Federation held here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he was very happy to participate in the 12th Biennial Conference of the World Telugu Federation. “Telugu is one of the oldest languages in India. Apart from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia and Sanskrit are the oldest languages recognised by the Central government,” he said.

He said that Telugu language was the most beautiful language in the world and added that those who listened to the Telugu words and melodies seem to have heard music. “At present, many people are neglecting Telugu. Although the Telugu is their mother tongue, they are not able to write in Telugu. But on social media, the Telugu words are also written in English. This is very painful. Even at home, we speak only 30 per cent of the language we speak in Telugu. The rest is spoken in English. Once upon a time, everyone used to speak all things in Telugu. But we are speaking in English like this and weakening Telugu. That’s why from now on, let’s speak in Telugu,” Kishan Reddy said.

He alleged that during the Nizam’s time, the suppression of the Telugu language continued and added that there were Urdu-medium schools while noting that Telugu people had to study in the Urdu medium schools. “Even in such a restriction, there were many struggles to preserve the Telugu language in the name of the library movement and the ‘Andhra Mahasabha’. Yakshagana, Bhagavatham and Drama are some of the art forms that are unique to the Telugu language.