We are alert on the movement of leopards and we are creating awareness in villages with beat officers.
Forest Range Officer - Farwaz Ahmed
Nagarkurnool : Nagar Kurnool Forest Range Officer responded to the movement of leopards in Bijinapalli mandal in Nagar Kurnool district, FRO Farvez Ahmed said that the people of Bijinapalli mandal Gangaram, Bhimuni Thanda should take precautions while going into the forest so that they do not get scared, they should not go alone, cattle and sheep should be tied at home at night.
He said that we have received information about the movement of leopards and we are on alert. Since it is summer, wild animals are coming to water areas and settlements because of the heat. So far, leopards have not entered the population. He advised that no one should go alone while going into the fields into the forest. Please do not cause any harm to the wild animals. Any information about or movement of cheetah is advised to inform us as soon as possible.