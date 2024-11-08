We are united, you can’t break Congress

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the Opposition parties to stop daydreaming of pulling down his government as the state Congress is united and maintains very good relations with the party high command. AICC leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have full faith in him and his team of ministers.

“What people and Opposition should understand is that there has been metamorphic change in politics since 2010. We must adapt to the changing situation and act accordingly. Congress party is one big “joint family”. We are one but we have the freedom to express our views. This does not mean that the government is feeble and going to collapse. “Take it from me, we will be in power for another nine years,” said confident CM Revanth Reddy.

When pointed out that the Opposition claims that Revanth will not survive that long and his own party men will pull him down as there are large number of aspirants eyeing for CMs post, Revanth said, “There is nothing in having ambition. But all of us have one commitment and that is to fulfill the assurances given by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and we shall do it,” he said.

When asked how he proposes to implement the Musi project, ORR, Metro Rail etc., he said the Metro Rail will be a consortium project with HMRL, central government and state government. Similarly, some projects will be taken up in PPP mode. The state government will have to bear its share in the project, and they were confident of doing it.

Talking about his relationship with AIMIM he said the government after discussions with them was releasing necessary funds for developmental activities and beyond that there is no special relationship with them.

Referring to the financial constraints, he said the state requires over Rs 30,000 crore per month to implement all the schemes. But at present they were able to mobilise only around Rs 18,500 crore. Of this Rs 6500 crore goes as debt servicing, another Rs 6500 crore or so as salaries and pensions. The government is left with hardly any money. It was making all out efforts to increase the revenue generation and was confident that soon it would overcome the situation.

When asked about the alleged slow progress of the ongoing probe into Kaleshwaram project, Telephone tapping, E Formula Race etc., he said he does not believe in vindictive politics. The Government was following the legal system and there was no mechanism to further speed up the process.