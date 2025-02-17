We had surplus budget even after 10 years: KTR to FM

Hyderabad: Expressing ‘anger and disgust at the lies that were peddled by the BJP government’, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Telangana had surplus budget even after ten years of its formation and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had no moral right to talk about the BRS rule in Telangana.

The BRS leader wrote an open letter to the Union Minister on Sunday reminding that Telangana was a surplus budget State even when Telangana was forcibly merged with Andhra. When Telangana was formed in 2014, the State had a debt of about Rs 70,000 crore. Even after ten years of BRS rule, it handed over Telangana State to the Congress government as a surplus budget State. He said that it was not reasonable to link the actual debts with the surplus budget.

KTR reminded that the entire country had seen that in the last ten years, the BRS government has converted every paisa borrowed into investment and brought about revolutionary changes in the land of Telangana. “You cannot tell what the NDA government at the Centre used the Rs 125 lakh crore debt for, but with the debt brought by the Telangana government, it has built ambitious projects that permanently eradicated the drinking and irrigation water problems that have plagued this land for decades. The Telangana society knows that these funds were used to permanently dispel the darkness that haunted the agriculture and industrial sectors, and simultaneously created a world-class infrastructure in the State, the fruits of this hard work and vision everyone in the State will experience for generations to come,” said KTR.

KTR further said, “You cannot take a free pass for all your inadequacies by trying to divert the attention on BRS party’s rule and the debts that were taken solely for the upliftment of the region. BJP is both the kettle and the pot with so much blackness that it is practically a black hole! Try repairing that and work towards nation building rather than indulging in cheap politics. You cannot escape from your responsibility and inability by shifting the imaginary goal posts.”