We lost election with narrow margin in Medak, rues Harish

Medak: Siddipet MLA Harish Rao on Wednesday said it was unfortunate that BRS party lost in Medak assembly constituency with a thin majority.
The former minister was speaking after attending a meeting of BRS party activists of Medak and Haveli Ghanapur mandals at the Viceroy’s Gardens in Medak. Stating that they have won six seats in Medak parliamentary constituency, he assured that he would come and work for the victory of the party in local body elections. Harish Rao said the Godavari water was brought to Hyderabad and Singur water was given to Medak district.
“Did Congressmen ever build check dams,” he asked. He also said the BRS party had provided irrigation water through Kaleswaram and Kondapochamma projects. He reminded that despite corona, farmers had been given Rythu Bandhu and added that no government scheme had stopped during the BRS regime.
“It is shameful that the Congress was talking about farmers’ insurance in the assembly. The Congress has spoken all the words in the Assembly. I spent three days in Medak jail for Telangana,” he said.