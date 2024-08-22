We will beef up fight against CM’s cheat act, fumes KTR

Hyderabad: Accusing that the loan waiver by the government was a damp squib, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday that the fight against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s ‘cheating’ would continue. The party would take up ‘Jail Bharo’ until the government waived all loans.



Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the party leaders would take part in State-wide protest on Thursday demanding a loan waiver without conditions. KTR would take part in the protest at Chevella; the MLAs have been asked to take up protests in their constituencies. Before staging dharna, the party leaders would take up ‘Palabhishekam’ to the Telangana Talli statue to protest the CM’s derogatory comments.

Rao alleged that the loan waiver was a fraud as there were different versions from different ministers. He said 70 lakh farmers were unhappy as the loan waiver was not being implemented. ‘ The Agriculture Minister says that they have waived loans worth Rs 2 lakh; the CM says the loan waiver was completed, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy says Rs 12,000 crore worth of loans were waived; some loans were not waived because of technical reasons.