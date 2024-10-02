We Will Complete All Roads Within a Month - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

NagarKurnool: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy stated that the incomplete roads left behind by former MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy in the town center will be completed within a month, demonstrating what true development looks like. On Wednesday, he laid the foundation for road works in the 24th ward.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that the road and borewell works were inaugurated on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary to mark the day with development initiatives. He further added that with the cooperation of the people, issues related to water and electricity in the town will be fully resolved. Several leaders and workers, including Ward Councillor Nizamuddin, Councillors Jakka Raj Kumar Reddy, Sunendra, Padma, former MPTC Ramana Rao, Saleem, Habeeb, and Radha Krishna, participated in the event.