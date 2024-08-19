We will remove Rajiv Gandhi statue and change name of the Airport -KTR

Hyderabad: Opposing the governments plans to install Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Secretariat, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday said the BRS after coming into power will remove the statue and also rename the international airport.



Talking to the media, the BRS leader opposed the government's move to install the statue of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi opposite the Secretariat. Rama Rao said that the BRS government had planned to install the statue of Telangana Talli in that place. What role does Rajiv Gandhi had in Telangana, he asked? "We will definitely remove the statue and relocate to a different place after consulting with the Congress leaders and place the Telangana Talli statue there," said KTR.

The BRS leader further said that the BRS government would also rename the international airport at Shamshabad. He said that every state will name the airport on the personality of that region. The airport at Mumbai is named after Chatrapati Shivaji. Similarly, the airport will be named after a Telangana personality.