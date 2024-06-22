  • Menu
We will support the victim in all ways: Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao

We will support the victim in all ways: Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao
Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao visited Molachinthalapalli victim Eswaramma who is undergoing treatment at Nagar Kurnool district hospital.

Nagarkurnool: Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao visited Molachinthalapalli victim Eswaramma who is undergoing treatment at Nagar Kurnool district hospital. He inquired about the attack. Later, Jupalli Krishnarao told the media that a case has been registered against four people who allegedly committed the attacks and they have been sent to remand.

Strict action has been taken against those involved in this attack. Similarly, arrangements have been made for the affected woman to get all kinds of help from the government, he said. He said that the victim woman Eswaramma will be given financial assistance of two lakh rupees and three children will be enrolled in a residential school.

The minister said that strict action will be taken regardless of politics wherever such incidents occur. The government has said that steps are being taken to ensure that criminals are punished severely. He said that such an incident is unfortunate.

