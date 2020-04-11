Wearing masks made must in Telangana

Hyderabad: Even as the state is gearing up for the announcement to extend the lockdown period by at least 15 days, the government after a meeting with senior officials of various departments decided to make wearing of masks by all compulsory in Telangana.

An advisory to this effect was issued by the Health department asking the people to wear masks while stepping outdoors, in closed spaces and while interacting with others.

The advisory also said that the people need not resort to panic buying of masks. They can use homemade cotton double layer reusable masks as the first line of protection.

All District Collectors and DMHOs were instructed by Special Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to give wide publicity on this issue and ensure meticulous use and practice among all sections of the population.

It may be mentioned here that so far the government and the Chief Minister has also been maintaining that masks for all was not necessary and the Health department had recommended them only for the "sick".

But now it has revised the advisory based on the latest information from medical and scientific communities. It is said that studies on how Japan has been handling the situation had revealed that wearing masks by all has slowed down the spread of Coronavirus considerably.

The government has hence directed the district administrations to strictly ensure that all offices and work places be encouraged to use masks by all their employees at all times.

The Health department said the people should use disposable masks only under unavoidable circumstances and first preference should be for reusable cloth masks.

The advisory also mentioned on do's and don'ts in usage of masks, how to wash and reuse or dispose them.

The Health department emphasized that mask on was not as a substitute to other measures of social distancing and hygiene.

Maintaining a distance of up to 2-metres from others at all times, washing hands thoroughly and frequently either with soap and water or hand sanitizers and avoid touching face or eyes are also equally important, the advisory adds.