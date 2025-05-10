Weather alert: AP, Telangana to witness heatwaves and rains

The Telugu states are currently experiencing a dramatic shift in weather conditions, leaving residents to grapple with both oppressive heat and severe thunderstorms. On Friday, the highest temperatures were observed in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Khammam, and Nalgonda, with Adilabad recording the highest temperature in Telangana at a sweltering 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Hyderabad experienced a comparatively milder minimum temperature of 36.2 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has indicated a continuation of high temperatures across various districts on Saturday, predicting a maximum of 40.3 degrees in Adilabad and a minimum of 36.6 degrees in Bhadrachalam.

Conversely, the state is also bracing for moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, which may reach speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. In light of this forecast, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 33 districts statewide.

Similar conditions are prevalent in Andhra Pradesh, where the Disaster Management Agency has warned that heat intensity is expected to rise further. On Friday, maximum temperatures soared throughout the state, with Saturday predictions suggesting a range between 42 and 43.5 degrees.

The Meteorological Department has warned of possible heatwaves in several districts, particularly in Palakonda of Manyam district, Gokavaram in East Godavari, and Yeleswaram mandals of Kakinada. By Sunday, extreme heatwaves are projected in seven mandals, with heatwave conditions likely to affect 46 mandals overall.

As residents contend with soaring temperatures and the threat of heavy rains, the unpredictable weather continues to pose significant challenges across the region. Light to moderate rains with thundershowers are anticipated on Saturday in isolated areas of Alluri, Seetharamaraju, Chittoor, Annamayya, and Sri Sathyasai districts, while scattered light rains are expected in other districts.